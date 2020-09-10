India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19: Amit Shah

Terming coronavirus as an unprecedented challenge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India is putting up a well-planned fight against the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Mr. Shah asked people to take necessary precautions until a vaccine is found.
“Coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge for us. But we are fighting against it in a well-planned manner under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire world has recognised our efforts,” he said.
Mr. Shah, a Lok Sabha member from Gandhinagar inaugurated or performed ground-breaking ceremony for various projects worth ₹134 crore in the constituency via video-conferencing.
Though coronavirus has slowed down the pace of ongoing developmental works in Gandhinagar, the pandemic won’t be able to hold back Gujarat or India for long, said Mr. Shah, who recently recovered from coronavirus infection.
