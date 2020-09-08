Health

India weighing Russian offer for ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine trial, manufacturing: official

In this Aug. 6, 2020 handout photo provided by Russian Direct Investment Fund, a new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia.   | Photo Credit: AP

India has received an offer from Russia to conduct a trial and manufacture its “Sputnik-V” COVID-19 vaccine, with several Indian companies currently studying the proposal, an Indian government official said on September 8.

“The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a friend,” said NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul.

The outcome of discussions on the offer were expected soon, he added.

Russia completes early trials: Ifax

Meanwhile, Siberia's Vector virology institute on September 8 completed early-stage human trials, known as Phase II, of a second potential Russian vaccine against COVID-19, the state consumer safety watchdog was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying.

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials of this vaccine, due to involve 40,000 participants, were launched last week.

Human trials of the second potential COVID-19 vaccine, a peptide-based jab, began on July 27 and involved a group of 100 volunteers, Interfax cited watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying.

“Today...the final group of 20 volunteers was released from hospital,” said in a statement. “All 100 volunteers were vaccinated with two doses and have completed a 23-day monitoring period in hospital. The volunteers are feeling good.”

Results are due to be published on Sept. 30, Interfax said.

