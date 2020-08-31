Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

The Minister tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and later tested negative on August 14.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here on August 18 for post-COVID-19 care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said.

The AIIMS had said in a statement on Saturday that “he has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time“.

On August 2, Mr. Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.