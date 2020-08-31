National

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here on August 18 for post-COVID-19 care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said.

The AIIMS had said in a statement on Saturday that “he has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time“.

On August 2, Mr. Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2020 9:49:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/amit-shah-discharged-from-aiims/article32484055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story