Rajnath on 3-day visit to Egypt from Sunday

PTI September 17, 2022 18:27 IST

PTI September 17, 2022 18:27 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Egypt beginning Sunday to explore new initiatives to bolster bilateral defence ties. The defence ministry said an MoU to provide further impetus to enhance defence cooperation between India and Egypt will also be signed during Mr. Singh's visit. "Tomorrow, 18th September, I would be in Cairo, on a 3 day visit to Egypt," Mr. Singh tweeted. "Looking forward to holding discussions with my counterpart, General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki to further strengthen defence cooperation between both the countries," he said. The ministry said the two sides will review the bilateral defence ties, explore new initiatives to intensify military-to-military engagements and focus on deepening cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries. "The Raksha Mantri will also call on President of Egypt Mr Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The visit by Mr. Singh aims to further consolidate defence cooperation and the special friendship between India and Egypt," the ministry said in a statement.



