Coronavirus India lockdown Day 70 live updates | Odisha orders complete weekend shutdown in 11 districts

Children plays at Worli Koliwada on June 2,2020. Koliwada which one of the first contained locality in Mumbai, is now back to normal life as BMC imposed restriction only on 25% of the area.

Children plays at Worli Koliwada on June 2,2020. Koliwada which one of the first contained locality in Mumbai, is now back to normal life as BMC imposed restriction only on 25% of the area.   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The national recovery rate now stands at 48.19% while the case fatality rate is 2.83%, the Union Health Ministry said in a release on Monday.

'Unlock 1' comes into effect on Monday even as State governments came out with varied guidelines, including on allowing inter-State travel.

States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana extended the lockdown till June 30 with several relaxations.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

7.00 am

Japan allows saliva-based coronavirus tests

The Japanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday it now allow saliva-based coronavirus tests, to help boost the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Currently, nasal swabs are mainly used for tests in Japan, and sneezes at the time of collecting samples expose medical workers to the risk of potential infection.

 

Punjab launches month-long awareness campaign to fight COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday launched a month-long drive, as part of “Mission Fateh”, to spread mass awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The campaign, which will broaden the ambit of ‘Mission Fateh’ beyond the frontline workers, will bring the people of Punjab into its fold to make the fight a battle of the people, by the people and for the people,” said the Chief Minister.

Read more

Odisha

Complete weekend shutdown in 11 districts

The Odisha government on Monday announced several tough measures to tackle the COVID-19 challenge in the wake of return of lakhs of Odia migrant workers.

The government ordered complete weekend shutdown in 11 migration-prone districts in June.

The shutdown will be enforced in Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Bolangir on all Saturdays and Sundays till June 30, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

Assam

Places of worship, hotels, malls to reopen on June 8

The Assam government has allowed places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen on June 8.

A notification issued on Monday said the shooting of films and videos in open spaces and studios; operation of barber shops and parlours only for hair trimming; and yoga, morning walk and jogging in open spaces and public parks were allowed with immediate effect.

Read more

Assam COVID-19 count on June 1, as updated Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: 123 cases during the day, including 30 who arrived by flight from Kuwait, puts the total of positive people at 1,485, with 1,194 active cases, 284  discharged, 4 dead and 3 migrated to other states

- Rahul Karmakar

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 9:25:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-coronavirus-lockdown-june-2-2020-live-updates/article31728241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY