Places of worship, hotels, malls to reopen in Assam on June 8

The Assam government has allowed places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen on June 8.

A notification issued on Monday said the shooting of films and videos in open spaces and studios; operation of barber shops and parlours only for hair trimming; and yoga, morning walk and jogging in open spaces and public parks were allowed with immediate effect.

But the relaxation comes with a few riders. Those who run all these services will have to maintain physical distancing norms. Barbers must wear masks and gloves and ensure frequent sanitisation.

The religious places and places of worship have been told not to let in more than 20 persons per hour. The number of attendees will have to be reduced if such a place has a small area. All religious institutions have also been instructed to issue disposable paper tokens to regulate the number of visitors and ensure safe disposal of tokens before they enter the precincts.

“Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will have a maximum of 50% of the total capacity at a time. For the performance of yoga, morning walk, jogging in open spaces and public parks, persons entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance of the areas shall be responsible for maintaining social distancing and hygiene,” the notification said.

However, all educational institutions, coaching centres, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and assembly halls have not been allowed to reopen. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large-scale congregations remain banned.