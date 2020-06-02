Other States

Punjab launches month-long awareness campaign to fight COVID-19

Adhere to safety protocols and cooperate with government, says Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday launched a month-long drive, as part of “Mission Fateh”, to spread mass awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The campaign, which will broaden the ambit of ‘Mission Fateh’ beyond the frontline workers, will bring the people of Punjab into its fold to make the fight a battle of the people, by the people and for the people,” said the Chief Minister.

Terming the mission as a symbol of the resolve of the people of Punjab to check the spread of the novel coronavirus through discipline, cooperation and compassion, the Chief Minister stressed on adherence to all safety protocols, cooperation with the State government through compliance with the lockdown restrictions and compassion towards the poor.

A series of activities will be launched as part of the campaign, which will be driven collaboratively by the department of Information and Public Relations, NGOs, charitable institutions and social organisations.

