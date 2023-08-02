Nuh violence case: SC does not stop VHP demonstrations, asks authorities to ensure there is no violence, hate speeches

August 02, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Special Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday did not stay “demonstrations” held by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal outfits in communal violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna restricted itself to passing an “omnibus” order urging the Centre and the police to take steps to prevent instances of any violence and hate speech at the “rallies”.

“There cannot be a quarrel on the point that hate speech vitiates the atmosphere… Authorities must take precautions that no violence, no hate speech is made. The Union government should immediately get in touch with the States’ authorities concerned… Rule of law has to be maintained,” Justice Khanna observed orally.

The court directed the Centre and the States to consult with each other to ensure there was no law and order situations at the demonstrations. The Bench directed CCTV and video coverage of the events and preservation of the recordings made.

FIRs against makers of hate speech

The Bench reminded the Centre of the Supreme Court’s order on October 21, 2022 directing police and State authorities to suo motu register cases against makers of hate speech without waiting for a complaint to be filed

The top court in its October 2022 order directed that First Information Reports (FIRs) be registered and criminal proceedings initiated against the makers of hate speech “irrespective of their religion so that the secular character of the country is preserved”.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju said that the Centre would “definitely try” to ensure that nothing untoward happened. “We are bound by the court’s orders,” Mr. Raju assured.

The plea, represented by senior advocate C.U. Singh and Nizam Pasha, said “23 protest marches are coming to the capital and there is violence in the neighbouring State of Haryana”.

He said though the notices described the events as “demonstrations”, there were already instances of hate speech.

‘Hate speech is happening’

“Hate speech is happening… There are five more demonstrations scheduled in very sensitive areas,” Mr. Singh highlighted.

Justice Khanna indicated that the authorities would be aware of the precautions to be taken to avoid violence.

“No government will like any violence happening within their jurisdiction,” Justice Khanna addressed Mr. Singh.

The case was listed for an out-of-turn hearing after Mr. Singh mentioned it before two separate Benches, stressing the need for an urgent intervention by the Supreme Court.

The Special Bench listed the case again on Friday.

The October 2022 order had rued how hate speeches made the atmosphere toxic when “the Constitution envisages Bharat as a secular nation and fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and unity and integrity of the country is one of the guiding principles enshrined in the Preamble”. It had said there could not be fraternity unless members of the different communities and castes were able to live in harmony.