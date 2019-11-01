National

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to be seated during anthems

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in New Delhi on October 31, 2019 on a three-day visit to India.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in New Delhi on October 31, 2019 on a three-day visit to India.   | Photo Credit: AP

Sources said the Chancellor would be extended the courtesy on a request from the German side as she was recently seen having difficulties while standing at ceremonies.

India has invoked certain provisions relating to the national anthem to let German Chancellor Angela Merkel remain seated while the national anthems of both countries will be played during her visit from October 31 to November 2. Sources said the Chancellor would be extended the courtesy on a request from the German side as she was recently seen having difficulties while standing at ceremonies. She was seen seated in ceremonial receptions. Most recently, Ms. Merkel attended a guard of honour with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen at home, but was seated when the national anthems were played.

Officials indicated that Ms. Merkel’s physical movements are unaffected by her medical condition but said the exemption was made as she displayed difficulties while standing in attention.

