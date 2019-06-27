Merkel suffers another episode of trembling

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered another episode of uncontrolled trembling on Thursday, a week after a similar incident sparked questions about her health. It came hours before Ms. Merkel was due to board a plane for the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The German leader began to tremble as she stood next to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was addressing a ceremony to formally appoint a new Justice Minister. The shaking went on for about two minutes, according to a DPA photographer who was present.

Ms. Merkel folded her arms in a bid to stop the trembling, which finally subsided after she took a few steps.

A previous bout of shaking last Tuesday was blamed on dehydration on a hot summer’s day. A German government spokesman said Ms. Merkel would not cancel any appointments on Thursday or Friday. Ms. Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert later tweeted she was on the way to Osaka for the G20 summit.