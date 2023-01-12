Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away

January 12, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav passed away on January 12, informed his daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav through a social media post.

He was admitted at a private hospital in Gurugram.

पापा नहीं रहे 😭 — Subhashini Sharad Yadav (@Subhashini_12b) January 12, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message on Twitter said: “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Sharad who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav‘s outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the “first step towards a united opposition”.

Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.

In May 2022, Sharad bade goodbye to Lutyen’s Delhi by vacating his 7 Tughlaq Road residence of 22-years and thereby closed an era of socialist politics.

In his own assessment, he will be remembered for three things - Mandal, Caste Census, and ironically, the stalling of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

He came to Delhi 48-years ago after winning Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh at the age of 27 years in the 1974 general elections. He was expelled from JD(U) in 2017 after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided to return to the NDA following the brief experiment of Mahagatbandhan - an alliance with Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He was soon suspended from Rajya Sabha too with more than three years of his tenure pending. Despite the suspension, he stayed on 7 Tughlaq Road due to a court order.

He later moved to his daughter’s home in Chhattarpur. Both his daughter Subhashini and son Shantanu followed their father into politics. Ms. Rao had unsuccessfully fought the 2020 Bihar assembly elections on a Congress ticket and his son is aspiring to contest the next Lok Sabha elections.