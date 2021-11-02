National

Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. File   | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress on Tuesday.

He sent a seven-page resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, sources said.

Mr. Singh had quit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

A few days ago, Mr. Singh had dismissed reports of back channel talks with the Congress as “incorrect”, saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final.

He has indicated that he will float a political party ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Shed arrogance, repeal farm laws: Congress to PM Modi after bypoll results

Sports to be part of the school curriculum from next year

People want real change in Uttar Pradesh, Congress will spring surprise in elections: Sachin Pilot

Delhi riots case: ‘Anti-CAA protest secular, charge sheet communal’, Umar Khalid tells court

Responsibility for Hangal defeat should be shared by all BJP leaders: B.S. Yediyurappa

Justice should be made accessible and affordable to all, says Vice-President

International red sander smuggling gang busted

Assam, Meghalaya CMs to visit disputed border areas

YSRCP Member in Rajya Sabha V. Vijayasai Reddy writes to President Ram Nath Kovind

Coconut production in Kerala fallen: Agriculture Minister P. Prasad

India saw 125 extremely heavy rainfall events this September, October, highest in 5 years: IMD

PM Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba in Glasgow to discuss bilateral ties, other matters

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh remanded to ED custody till Nov 6

Pay all on same day under MGNREGS, says Panneerselvam

Crime Branch books two doctors involved in medical examination of survivor in POCSO case against Monson Mavunkal

Vinod Rai, PM, others, must apologise on 2G spectrum issue, says Salman Khurshid

DAC clears proposals worth ₹7,965 cr. for capital acquisition and modernisation

Unaccounted income of over ₹300 crore found during IT raid on SKM group

More solar passenger boats and barges for cargo transport to be launched, says Transport Minister Antony Raju

Two Namakkal students top NEET rank list in Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 6:13:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/amarinder-singh-resigns-from-congress/article37304162.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY