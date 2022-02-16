Punjab Congress battles multiple crises amid polls

Rifts between the Channi and Sidhu factions have spilled out in the open

Navjot Singh Sidhu interacts with a child during his campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

Beyond the leadership tussle between Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that dominated the headlines in the run up to the Assembly elections, the Congress in Punjab is battling crises on multiple fronts amid the poll season.

“The Congress party seems to be imploding in Punjab. They [Congress High Command] mistimed the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh [former Chief Minister],” Chandigarh-based Prof Ashutosh Kumar, chairperson of the Department of Political Science, Panjab University, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

In a series of incidents, Sunil Jakhar, who heads the party’s Campaign Committee, announced that he was quitting electoral politics as he was unable to work with a few colleagues; Patiala Lok Sabha member Preneet Kaur has been campaigning for her husband, Capt (Retd) Amarinder, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party; and local leaders have derided the AICC’s Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary’s decision of following “one ticket from one family” norm while selecting candidates.

“Correctly said @sunilkjakhar, immature, incapable, corrupt people like THUG OF BARMER are responsible for present mess in Pb Congress,” Lok Sabha member Jasbir Gill tweeted on February 12. Mr. Gill is said to be upset over his son being denied a ticket.

In an effort to streamline campaigning, last week Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Lok Sabha member from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, as the chairman of the election management committee. But many believe the damage is already done.

“This is a totally self created mess,” a senior leader said, blaming former party chief Rahul Gandhi for the manner in which Capt. Amarinder was unseated last September.

Echoing such a view, Prof. Kumar said, “Maybe the Congress wouldn’t have fared well even with Capt. Amarinder at the helm but it wouldn’t have been reduced to such a sorry state”.

Referring to the constant tussle between Mr. Channi and Mr. Sidhu, he said, “The Congress is behaving both as the ruling party as well as the party in Opposition.”

On February 13, the strains between the Sidhu and Channi camps were clearly visible as Mr. Sidhu refused to speak at a public rally in Dhuri (from where Aam Admi Party’s Bhagwant Mann is contesting) despite the rally being addressed by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Insiders say though the Congress has highlighted Mr. Channi’s Scheduled Caste (SC) background to reach out to almost 33% votes of the community, these efforts have been undone by the bitter public battles.

“To begin with, Mr. Channi was an accidental Chief Minister because Mr. Sidhu was not acceptable to the MLAs. So, this was the starting point. Then, the MPs got upset as their opposition to Mr. Sidhu was ignored and eventually, they didn’t have a say in ticket distribution,” said the source cited above.