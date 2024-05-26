Seven newborns died and 12 were rescued following a fire that took place at the Baby Care New Born Hospital, a children’s hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on May 26. Just a day before, a massive fire broke out at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, claiming the lives of 33 people, including nine children below the age of 16.

We looked into The Hindu’s archives and found that fire accidents across the country have caused extensive loss of life and property over the years.

Also read | Preparing for fires

Here’s a timeline of some major fire accidents over the past six decades:

Madurai, Tamil Nadu April 4, 1964: 36 persons, including 35 girls were killed and 139 injured seriously at the Saraswathi Vidyasala Higher Elementary School, Maninagaram, Madurai. The superstructure of the two-storeyed building, which was constructed out of brick and mortar on the granite compound wall of a tomb, collapsed. Though town planning authorities had refused permission to build the school, the construction went ahead without following even basic principles of engineering and safety measures.

Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, July 29, 1979: 46 adults and 32 children were killed in a fire accident in a touring cinema at Lourdammalpuram, Tuticorin, of whom 73 died on the spot and five succumbed to injuries in hospital; 88 people were injured. The fire broke out around 4.30 p.m. when the matinee show was on. The thatch-roofed cinema with wooden poles and rafters was reduced to ashes. The fire broke out in the women’s enclosure, and most of the victims were women and children from a fishing community. Despite a Tamil Nadu government notification in December 1976 calling for the installation of fire extinguishers in all cinema halls, it was resisted by the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and the Tamil Nadu Exhibitors’ Association on the grounds of the high cost. The government relented and reduced in February 1978 the extra number of extinguishers it wanted to be installed.

Bangalore, February 8, 1981: 92 people were killed in a fire, 56 of them children, and 300 injured when a fire broke out in the Venus Circus. A special show for schoolchildren was taking place when the burning roof of the Venus Circus collapsed, setting off a stamped; over 4,000 people were in the tent at the time and the fire was caused by sparks from high tension wires at the site that fell on the tarpaulin-roofed tent. The Gundu Rao government ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Dabwali, Haryana, December 23, 1995: Over 500 people were killed, mostly children and their parents and over 300 were injured at Rajiv Marriage Palace, a private marriage hall in Dabwali in Sirsa district, Haryana. It was being used for the Annual Day Function of the DAV School. The fire was caused by an electric malfunction and spread as the pandal was covered with a synthetic sheet. A stampede took place too, as there was a small exit gate, causing the high casualties. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal subsequently issued instructions that it be made mandatory for buildings holding such functions to have at least four gates, one on each side, so that people could escape in case of an emergency.

Baripada, Orissa February 23, 1997: 176 persons, including 26 children and 4 women, were burnt to death; of these, 149 died on the spot and 27 succumbed to injuries later; 500 were seriously injured in a fire accident at Madhuban locality of Baripada, 275 km from Bhubaneswar. A large number of devotees of Swami Nigamananda had gathered for a three-day State-level religious conference. As many as 5,400 delegates, many of them from neighbouring States and Delhi, had registered along with families. The fire started from one of the temporary sheds constructed for the devotees when most of them were resting after lunch. Most of the victims got caught in the fire at the only exit point.

The Orissa government ordered a high-level administrative inquiry into the accident.

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu June 7, 1997: 40 people were killed, 31 of them women and five children and 85 injured at the Brihadeeswara temple, Thanjavur. A fire broke out in the yagasala (sacrificial hall) of the Brihadeeswara temple. Most of the victims died after inhaling carbon monoxide, while a few were killed in a stampede. A few died of burns. Inflammable materials like ghee, condiments and thatched roofs helped the fire spread fast. Only one fire tender near the pandal could be pressed into service. The only entrance was on the eastern side, but because of the narrow gate and the stones at the gateway, many fell and died.

Delhi, June 13, 1997:60 people died and many injured at the Uphaar Grand cinema in South Delhi. The cinema hall, with a capacity of 1,053 people, was packed when the fire broke out around 5 p.m. The fire started in the ground floor parking lot and quickly spread to the upper floors. Those on the balcony and the upper lounge were trapped, and many people died of asphyxiation. The entire building was gutted. The fire was caused by a short circuit in a transformer in the parking area and spread to the upper floors through air conditioning ducts. Although the licence for cinema halls is issued by the Delhi Police, it is the responsibility of the Delhi Fire Service to certify, after periodic inspections, that the premises are safe from fire hazards and that mandatory safety measures and fire alarm systems are in place. In the Uphaar incident, the fire was caused by the spilling of highly inflammable oil from a Delhi Vidyut Board transformer. Incidentally, there were complaints of the faulty functioning of the transformer earlier that day and the DVB had attended to the fault.

Erwadi, Tamil Nadu August 6, 2001: 25 mentally-challenged persons were charred to death and three died subsequently at the Moideen Badusha Mental Home, a pilgrim centre 27 km from Ramanathapuram. 571 people were rescued. The fire began when a kerosene chimney lamp fell in the shed of the mental home which had a thatched roof. The entire shed was gutted in 10 minutes, before fire tenders reached the spot. Charred bodies fettered in chains were all that remained. “Divine chains” were put around the feet of the mentally-challenged, and so they could not escape. There were 43 mentally-challenged people on the premises. The owner of the asylum, Moideen Badusha, his wife Suriya Begum and relatives Rashak and Mumtaj Begum were arrested. The N. Ramdas Commission, which inquired into the deaths, concluded that the inmates died as they had been fettered and tied to poles and immediate fire aid was absent. Subsequent to the fire, the government imposed a ban on keeping patients in fetters.

Agra, May 24, 2002: 42 people were burnt alive, and 10 sustained burn injuries in a fire at a shoe factory in the Jeoni Mandi in Agra. Rescuers, including Army and Air Force personnel, retrieved the charred bodies from the two-storey building that collapsed following the fire. Over 100 workers were at the premises when the fire broke out. A fact-finding team of the National Campaign on Labour indicted the owner of the factory, saying that he had ignored safety norms and violated labour laws.

The factory area was like a “tinder box” with hardly any fire or other safety equipment in place, it said.

Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, January 23, 2004: 62 people were killed, including the bridegroom, 23 women and four children and 45 injured at the Padmapriya Marriage Hall at Srirangam near Tiruchi.

The fire broke out in the thatched structure on the roof of the marriage hall. There was also a stampede as guests tried to flee through a narrow staircase in a corner of the hall. The fire broke out owing to the intense heat generated by the video flashgun, which set on fire the decorative materials on the thatched roof of the pandal. Temporary power lines were also drawn from downstairs in a shoddy manner. Subsequent to the tragedy, fire safety measures were made compulsory in marriage and community halls, with periodic inspections by fire service personnel and the local administration.

Kumbakonam, Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu, July 16, 2004:94 schoolchildren were burnt to death as fire raged through the Sri Krishna English medium primary school in Kumbakonam. The noon meal was being prepared in the school kitchen that had a thatched roof. The roof caught fire when a spark from the burning firewood fell on it and spread to the thatched roof of the classroom where several children were studying, The Hindu reported. The Justice K. Sampath Commission of inquiry was set up to inquire into the causes of the fire. The commission blamed the management for the high death toll. “The fire could have been very well averted, had the management been less avaricious and had more concern for the welfare of the children studying in the schools.” “It was an accident due to the carelessness of the noon-meal staff and the callous indifference and criminal insensitivity on the part of the management, compounded and abetted by the departments that failed to implement and enforce the laws and safety standards.” A decade after the accident 10 persons were convicted, including the owner of the school, and 11 acquitted.

Some parts of this article were first published in Frontline Magazine on August 13, 2004