When a celebration could easily turn into a tragedy

Banquet halls in Delhi are openly flouting fire safety norms and seem to have not learnt any lessons from the massive fire in Anaj Mandi that claimed 44 lives earlier this month.

An official with the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said they do not have an estimate of the number of unauthorised banquet halls operating in the city as it is not their job to check. We only issue No Objection Certificates (NOC) in cases that are referred to us by the civic agencies, which have the power to issue licences, said the officer, adding that banquets halls operating without an NOC are only detected when a fire incident happens.

“All assembly buildings, which include banquet halls, require an NOC from the fire department. There is a list of buildings that are covered under Rule 27 of DFS, 2010,” said Atul Garg, DFS director.

Long checklist

The checklist for fire safety clearance for banquet halls is a long one. All fire safety equipment must be in working condition. Any deviation in construction has to be verified by the sanctioned agency. An automatic sprinkler system and a smoke management system has to be installed. A public address system is mandatory in the lifts, which should also have a speaker/telephone. There are many more rules that have to followed before an NOC is issued.

“After going through the long checklist, the NOC is issued for a period of three years. We always respond to the concerns raised by the civic agencies in terms of violation of fire safety norms in any building,” said another fire official.

Banquet halls, which are used for marriages and other functions, are flouting licence norms by concealing their operations. “We have formed a team to randomly check fire safety clearances of various hotels and banquet halls. The report will be compiled soon,” he added.

Under the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, banquet halls are permissible in “industrial and commercial areas, including notified commercial streets under mixed-use regulations.” A municipal official said that such facilities require an NOC from the fire department only if they have an area of over 50 square metres.

The halls also have to ensure space for adequate parking. While some have arranged for valet facilities, others are using civic parking facilities and paying a fee to the municipality. The MPD-2021 calls for parking space for three cars for every 100 square metres.

Such facilities also have to follow various other building norms and ensure proper waste disposal.

Staff of banquet halls in Mayapuri said that the establishments have taken various fire safety precautions.

At Grand Dreams Nouveau, the employees pointed to the separate entry and fire exit gates in every hall, and the availability of fire fighting equipment such as extinguishers. At the Clay Grand, which stands between factories, the staff said that a water sprinkler system had been installed throughout the building, and an NOC had been received. Most of them argued that tent houses were at greater risk of fire due to excessive use of synthetic material.