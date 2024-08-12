GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras bags top spot in overall category; IISC Bengaluru tops Universities category

In the engineering category, IIT Madras retained its top position, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay

Updated - August 12, 2024 03:59 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 03:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in Chennai. File.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in Chennai. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

IIT Madras bagged the top position as the best educational institution in the country overall category in the ranking conducted by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Following IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and IIT Bombay secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the overall category.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru also bagged the best institution for research category.

How IIT Madras came to be established amid competition from southern States

In the university category, IISc Bengaluru claimed the first rank, with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia taking the second and third spots respectively.

In the management category, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad was ranked the best, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

In the engineering category, IIT Madras retained its top position, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

National Law School, Bangalore is first in the Best Law Institute category.

AIIMS Delhi secured the first rank in Medical category and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai is the best institution in Dental category.

Anna University, Chennai is the best state public university followed by Jadavapur University, Kolkata and Savitribhai Phule Pune University, Pune.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been declared as the best Open University while Symbiosis School of Communications, Pune is the best skill university

Related Topics

education / engineering colleges / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.