At least 24 persons including at least 12 children were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on May 25 evening, officials said.

Efforts are under way to control the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

The blaze erupted at a temporary structure at the TRP game zone, and among the victims were children who were present at the spot in large numbers due to ongoing summer vacation.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said 20 bodies have been retrieved so far in the fire in TRP Gaming Zone.

PM Modi in a post on X said, “Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected”.