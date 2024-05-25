GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajkot gaming zone fire LIVE updates: Children among at least 24 killed in a massive fire that engulfed a gaming zone

At least 12 children among victims; Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announces a special investigation team to probe the tragedy

Updated - May 25, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A massive fire that engulfed a gaming zone in Rajkot.

A massive fire that engulfed a gaming zone in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least 24 persons including at least 12 children were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on May 25 evening, officials said.

Efforts are under way to control the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

The blaze erupted at a temporary structure at the TRP game zone, and among the victims were children who were present at the spot in large numbers due to ongoing summer vacation.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said 20 bodies have been retrieved so far in the fire in TRP Gaming Zone. 

PM Modi in a post on X said, “Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected”.

Track live updates here:
  • May 25, 2024 21:37
    Deeply saddened by the accident: Amit Shah

    Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, ”Deeply saddened by the accident that took place at the gaming zone in Rajkot (Gujarat). I spoke to Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrabjp. The administration is making every possible effort for relief and rescue work and is providing treatment to the injured. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured”.

  • May 25, 2024 21:35
    The amusement park was privately owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki

    The gaming zone was privately owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki and the police will file a case of negligence against him, Mr. Bhargava was quoted by the Associated Press as saying. “We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operation,” he said.

  • May 25, 2024 21:31
    PM has directed stern action against those responsible: Gujarat CM

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the state government to take stern action against those responsible for the tragedy.

    - Mahesh Langa

  • May 25, 2024 21:29
    Gujarat CM told me efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided: PM Modi
  • May 25, 2024 21:28
    All gaming zones in the city asked to close operations: Rajkot Collector

    “The Fire control room received a call at around 4:30 pm regarding the blaze at the game zone. Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire caused the collapse of the structure, and debris is being cleared. So far we have received a figure of 16 deaths,” said Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi.

    After the fire broke out, Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told media persons that the cause of the blaze would be investigated and that a message had been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to close operations.

    - PTI

  • May 25, 2024 21:22
    Immediate rescue and relief operations to be carried out: Gujarat CM

    Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident at the game zone in Rajkot.

    “Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured,” Mr. Patel tweeted.

    - PTI

  • May 25, 2024 21:14
    Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot: PM Modi
  • May 25, 2024 21:12
    Blaze erupted at around 5 p.m. at a fibre dome

    The blaze erupted at around 5 p.m. at a fibre dome for gaming activities and several persons including children were playing games when the blaze erupted, officials said.

  • May 25, 2024 21:10
    Firefighters working to douze the fire

    WhatsApp Image 2024-05-25 at 20.39.22.jpeg

    Credit: Special Arrangement

  • May 25, 2024 21:08
    At least 22 people killed in the fire
  • May 25, 2024 21:07
    CM announces SIT probe

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announces setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire tragedy.

    The chief minister has also announced compensation of ₹4 lakh to the families of deceased & ₹50000 for those injured in the fire.

  • May 25, 2024 21:07
    Death toll reached 22, out of which at least 10 are children
  • May 25, 2024 21:07
    Multiple casualties in a massive fire that engulfed a gaming zone in Rajkot: Sources

