Traffic snarls in Delhi as police ramp up vigil, place barricades

February 14, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

Traffic slowed down to a crawl at several places in the national capital on Tuesday due to the restrictions imposed by the police in view of a ‘Delhi Chalo’ call issued by farmer associations from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

The developments come in the wake of an inconclusive meeting between the farmers, who have been demanding a law on minimum support price, and a team of Union Ministers.

Movement of traffic was hit especially hard at the city’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where rows of barricades and barbed wire were spread out to prevent farmers from entering Delhi.

Commuters who tried to enter the Capital through the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway had a harrowing time on the road, with many being forced to turn their vehicles around to avoid the standstill traffic.

Atharva Gaur, a lawyer who travels from Noida to Delhi regularly, said, “I was stuck at the same spot for 20-25 minutes. So, instead of waiting for the traffic to clear, I turned my car around.”

Several gates at eight metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Janpath, and Barakhamba Road, remained shut till 7 p.m. even as the movement of the trains was not affected.

‘Metro overcrowded’

Many commuters travelled on the metro to avoid getting stuck in traffic snarls. Smriti Singla, a Delhi resident who travels to Gurugram daily for work, said she found the metro quite overcrowded on Tuesday.

The Red Fort complex was closed to visitors throughout the day. On January 26, 2021, the complex saw chaos unfold when protesting farmers breached barricades placed by the police and hoisted the Sikh Nishan Sahib flag.

Many government offices, including the Supreme Court, allowed their employees to work from home on Tuesday.

Those travelling to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were asked to plan their trips based on the advisories issued by Delhi Traffic Police.

Commuters were encouraged to use Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line to reach Terminals 1 and 3 of the IGI Airport.

Police presence was bolstered in parts of central Delhi. Parliament’s gates were blocked by rows of barricades fitted with concertina wire.

Police teams were also deployed at several other key locations, such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, Janpath, and ITO.

Security arrangements

Elaborate security arrangements were also made at the Lok Kalyan Marg, where the Prime Minister’s residence is located, and outside the residences of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda.

A senior officer said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed across the national capital. Surveillance equipment, such as drones and CCTV cameras, is being used to monitor the border areas.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited the Tikri border on Tuesday to inspect the security arrangements. He was accompanied by Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Madhup Tiwari and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.

More than 5,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur border areas to maintain law and order, a senior officer said.