National

Dilip Kumar a legend of Indian cinema: Manmohan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday wrote to Saira Banu condoling the death of her husband and legendary artist Dilip Kumar.

“Shri Dilip Kumar ji, who was referred to affectionately as the ‘Tragedy King’ and ‘The First Khan’ of Indian cinema, has been credited with bringing a distinct form of acting technique to Indian cinema,” Dr. Singh wrote in his letter, adding, “He was a legend of Indian cinema who will remain as a prince in the minds of generations of Hindi cinema lovers.”

In her letter to Ms. Banu, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said “the golden age of Indian cinema has come to an end with his passing away.”

“Dilip Kumar was a legend in his lifetime and will remain a legend in the future too, as generations of film lovers will continue to watch him with admiration in films that his superb acting skills turned into evergreen classics,” Ms. Gandhi wrote.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 10:21:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/dilip-kumar-a-legend-of-indian-cinema-manmohan/article35222962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY