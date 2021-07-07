Tragedy King of Bollywood: Dilip Kumar

1/17

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on 11 December 1922, yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar’s career spanned six decades. The name Dilip Kumar was given by Hindi author Bhagwati Charan Varma. Photo: AP

He married Saira Banu in 1966. Saira and Dilip Kumar were seen together in the movies Gopi (1970) and Jwar Bhata (1944). Photo: PTI

He entered the film industry with the movie Jwar Bhata (in picture) in 1944. But it couldn’t hit the box-office. His first major hit was Jugnu in 1947 in which he starred alongside Noor Jehan. Photo: The Hindu Photo Archives

And the hit list continued with movies – Shaheed (1948), Andaz (1949), Devdas (1955), Mughal-e-Azam (1960). Photo: Special Arrangement

Also known as Tragedy King, he is acclaimed as one the greatest actors ever in Indian cinema. Seen is the 'Filmfare Magazine Collectors’ Edition Cover' featuring Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, celebrating of 100 Years of Indian Cinema. Photo: PTI

For his tragic roles in the movies like Jogan (1950), Deedar (1951), Devdas (1955), Yahudi (1958) and Madhumati (1958) earned him the name ‘Tragedy King’ Photo: The Hindu Photo Archives

To prove himself as a versatile actor, he started taking up many light roles in movies like Azaad (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Kohinoor (1960) and Ganga Jamuna (1961). A still from the movie Ganga Jamuna. Photo: The Hindu Archives

Dilip Kumar's on-screen chemistry Vyjayanthimala worked well. They paired toegether in seven films. Picture shows Vyjayanthimala as Chandramukhi in Devdas. Photo: The Hindu Archives

He has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for winning maximum number of awards by an Indian actor. In the picture, actor Dilip Kumar at his Lifetime achievement award function in 2009.

Dilip Kumar was the first to receive a Filmfare Best Actor Award for the movie Daag (1952) and holds the record for receiving most number of Best Actor awards (8 times sharing with Shah Rukh Khan). Photo: PTI

However, in 1970s his movies Gopi (1970), Dastaan (1972) and Bairaag (1976) failed at the box-offices and his career graph started falling. Photo: Special Arrangement

After taking a five-year break, in 1981 the legendary actor came with a blockbuster hit Kranti. Photo: Special Arrangement

He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1991, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1998, the highest civilian award by the Government of Pakistan.

Lord Meghnad Desai, Professor of Economics and Director of the Centre for the Study of Global Governance at the London School of Economics, with the book authored by him on actor Dilip Kumar.

A still from Devdas. The timeless Saratchandra Chatterjee novel was treated impeccably by Bimal Roy in this 1955 movie starring Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Vyjayanthimala and Motilal.

Dilip Kumar performed a dual role in Ram and Shyam in 1967. The movie was originally made in Telugu as Ramudu Bheemudu in 1964 with Telugu Superstar NTR and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in the lead and remade in Tamil as Enga Veettu Pillai in 1965 with matinee idol and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR in the lead.