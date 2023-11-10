Delhi pollution: SC thanks morning shower, says people can pray as governments work out schemes

November 10, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court thanked the timely rain on November 10 which drove away smog from the capital while saying the people left to pray for mercy even as governments dabble in schemes to quell air pollution on the basis of reports, theories and setting up commissions with hardly a change in the ground situation.

“God may have provided some relief… must have heard our prayers in the morning… We are not looking at anything here but ground-level implementation,” Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, heading a three-judge Bench, observed.

The hearing, which fortunately seemed to coincide with the skies opening up, saw Delhi government persist that its Odd-Even scheme to control vehicular pollution in Delhi, reducing congestion on the capital roads.

It said the court’s suggestion to ban app-based taxis registered outside Delhi from entering the capital may cause a problem for commuters.

“Do not try to non-perform and shift the burden on the court. People are indeed affected. Odd-Even does not help. It has not proved to help… You are now saying that you will implement the Odd-Even scheme and also impose the scheme on taxis… Did we ask you to implement Odd-Even of taxis? We did not ask you,” Justice Kaul shot back.

The court said it was left to the government to work out schemes to bring down the pollution. The government cannot depend on Supreme Court orders.

“Meanwhile, what the population can do is pray,” Justice Kaul said.

The court confronted the government’s stand that the Odd-Even scheme was not mere “optics” and that it has led to a 13% reduction in pollution.

“But not everybody will have two cars. Odd-Even does not apply to two-wheelers. So, according to your scheme, a person should have two cars, one numbered odd and other even, or a car and a two-wheeler. That’s your scheme. You do what you want,” Justice Kaul told the government.

Turning to the Centre and the Punjab government, the court said stubble fires have to be stopped even if “somebody has to walk on coal” for that.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said the court could pass an order for officials to “work in the open without masks” to see for real the extent of the health scare created by stubble-burning.

Justice Amanullah even suggested “attaching the property” of the people who start fires despite warnings from the authorities.

Justice Kaul, however, said farmers were too part of the society, responsible for its welfare.

He said there was no point registering FIRs against violators, for they would be withdrawn eventually.

The court asked the Centre, represented by Attorney General R. Venkataramani, about its suggestion to slowly phase out paddy from Punjab as a long-term measure to save its dipping water table and stop fires.

Mr. Venkataramani said such a step would affect the entire country and could not be considered in isolation.

“We are not saying rice should be closed one fine day. We had suggested it as a long term measure,” Justice Kaul responded.

Justice Kaul said nobody would be willing to switch over from paddy to another crop unless there were incentives offered. “They are also worried about their two bits,” he said.

“You have to act. What will you do if somebody sets fire to stubble despite your norms and machinery… We are only flagging the issues. We are not calling for the demolition of Minimum Support Price for paddy. We want to know what you are doing for the slow phasing out of paddy from Punjab,” Justice Kaul observed.

Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh said the State was taking up the issue of stubble-burning on a “war front”. Police patrols and fire men were patrolling the State, extinguishing farm blazes.

“We have reduced farm fires by one-third. Thousands of fires have been extinguished,” Mr. Singh responded.

While the Centre and Punjab government assured the court that they would “fully endeavour” to take steps to ameliorate the situation, the court said it could even ask the secretaries concerned to come over and “keep them here till they find a solution”.