Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

The government will review the air quality situation after Diwali and a call on the odd-even scheme may be taken if there's a sudden dip in air quality

November 10, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chairs a high-level meeting with the concerned officials to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court related to environment in Delhi, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chairs a high-level meeting with the concerned officials to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court related to environment in Delhi, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the odd-even car rationing scheme will not be implemented from November 13 to November 20 as there has been a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality due to rain.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the government will review the air quality situation after Diwali and a call on the odd-even scheme may be taken if there's a sudden dip in air quality.

Mr. Rai had earlier said the scheme will be implemented in the city after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order.

Delhi air pollution | Odd-even scheme will see 10 lakh vehicles off capital's roads, Delhi govt. says in SC

On Tuesday, the apex court questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government's car-rationing scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as "all optics".

Anticipating further deterioration of the air quality post-Diwali, Rai on Monday announced that the scheme, which permits cars to operate on alternate days based on the odd or even last digit of their registration numbers, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20.

air pollution / Delhi / pollution

