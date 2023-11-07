HamberMenu
Air pollution | SC directs Punjab, Haryana, U.P. and Rajasthan to immediately stop crop residue burning

“Delhi can’t be made to go through this year after year,” the Supreme Court said

November 07, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stubble (parali) are burned to remove paddy crop residues from a field on the outskirts of Chandigarh on November 04, 2023.

Stubble (parali) are burned to remove paddy crop residues from a field on the outskirts of Chandigarh on November 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

As Delhi continued to battle air pollution and the AQI level kept deteriorating in the national capital, the Supreme Court on November 7 directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to “immediately stop crop residue burning”.

“Delhi can’t be made to go through this year after year,” a Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said. “Crop burning is a major contributor to pollution,” the Bench said.

The court also directed the Delhi government to ensure that municipal solid waste is not burnt in the open. The Bench told the counsel representing the Punjab government, “there cannot be a political battle every time” .

The court called for a meeting to be held on November 8 and asked all the stakeholders to connect. “Eminent Secretary should call for a meeting tomorrow, whether physically or Zoom. All stakeholders will connect to ensure that we have a better picture and some redemption by Friday.”

The matter has been posted for next hearing on November 10.

(With inputs from PTI, Live Law)

