Deepfake issue | New regulations soon; Vaishnaw holds meeting with social media platforms

November 23, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Amid serious concerns over the deepfake issue, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level meeting on the challenges posed by deepfake content. and announced that the government will come up with new regulations soon to tackle deepfakes.

The Minister met with all the social media platforms, companies that are leaders in AI tools and NASSCOM, and professors from the field of Artificial Intelligence.

“We will start drafting regulation today itself, and within a short time we will have a new set of regulations for deepfakes ... this could be in the form of amending existing framework or bringing new rules, or new law,” Mr. Vaishnaw told reporters.

Calling deepfake a “new threat to the society”, the Union Minister emphasised the urgency to take “immediate steps” to address concerns over it. “We had a long and candid discussion”, Mr. Vaishnaw said.

“We’ve all agreed that within ten days, we will come up with clear actionable items based on four pillars in a very structured way. We’ve to focus on four aspects - detection, prevention, reporting mechanism of deepfake, and increasing awareness,” the Union Minister added.

“We will hold the next meeting (with stakeholders) in the first week of December to follow up on the decisions taken today,” Mr. Viashnaw added.

The development comes after Mr. Vaishnaw announced on November 18 that the government had issued notices to companies on the deepfake issue. Acknowledging that the platforms had responded positively, he urged them to be "more aggressive" in taking action on such content.

"They are taking steps...but we think that many more steps will have to be taken. And we are very soon going to have a meeting of all the platforms. “Maybe in the next three to four days, we'll call them for brainstorming on that and make sure that platforms make adequate efforts for preventing it (deepfakes), and for cleaning up their platforms," Mr. Vaishnaw said.

Mr. Vaishnaw also made it clear that the ‘safe harbour immunity’ which platforms currently enjoy under the Information Technology (IT) Act will not be applicable unless they move swiftly to take firm action.

Concerns over deepfake content and the misuse of technology were raised after several ‘deepfake’ videos targeting actors created by artificial intelligence went viral on social media recently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cautioned that deepfakes can lead to a big crisis and stoke discontent in society.

Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digitally manipulated and altered to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone, using a form of artificial intelligence.

(with PTI inputs)