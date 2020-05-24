COVID-19 cases: India now in top 10

India on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike so far of 7,097 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,38,526, according to reports from the State Health Departments. The number of active cases stood at 76,902, while 57,605 people have recovered. The death toll crossed 4,000, with 150 new fatalities.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that the total number of cases in India has surpassed that of Iran (with 1,35,701 confirmed infections). India now has the 10th highest number of confirmed cases worldwide.

Maharashtra reported a surge of 3,041 cases — its highest till date — to breach the 50,000-mark. The tally touched 50,231, while 58 more deaths saw the toll surge to 1,635. The number of cases in Gujarat rose to 14,063, with 394 new infections. With 29 new fatalities, the toll rose to 858.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said the recovery rate in the country stood at 41.28%.

Also read: Coronavirus | India must gear for at least two more months of COVID-19: Health Ministry

“The testing capacity has been ramped up in both, and as on date, around 1,50,000 tests can be conducted every day,” said the Ministry release.

Centre seeks efficacy of Ayurveda

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday sought results of COVID-19 treatment using Ayurvedic medicines.

This was following a visit by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to a dedicated COVID-19 health centre at the Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS), Najafgarh.

Also read: Coronavirus | Health Ministry issues new guidelines for workplaces

Huge potential

“Ayurveda is a traditional medicinal knowledge source from India and there is huge potential in it. Its inherent strength in holistic healing and wellbeing is being put to good use in treatment of the patients at this centre,” said the Minister.

He said this knowledge and experience would surely prove beneficial to people all over the world, especially in combating the battle against COVID-19.

‘No casualty’

According to figures released by the Ministry, till date 201 patients have been admitted to the CBPACS Centre.

“Of these, 37 have been cured and 100 patients have been advised home isolation. Nineteen patients have been shifted to speciality hospitals on review of their medical condition. There has been no casualty in this centre,” noted the Health Ministry.