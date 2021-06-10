Coronavirus updates | India records world's highest daily COVID-19 deaths after Bihar revises numbers

India reported on Thursday the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 in the world, at 6,148, after Bihar revised its figures to account for people who succumbed to the disease at home or in private hospitals.

The health department of Bihar revised its total COVID-19 related death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,300 from about 5,400. In comparison, the United States had recorded 5,444 COVID-19 deaths on February 12.

Bihar

COVID-19 toll in Bihar jumps by 72% after recount

Following a recent direction by the Patna High Court, the Bihar government recounted its COVID-19 toll, which has jumped by a whopping 72.84%.

On June 7, the official toll figure in the State was 5,424 but on June 8, the government said the figure had gone up to 9,375 after it recounted deaths in all 38 districts.

A Division Bench of the Patna High Court had in May slammed the Bihar government and expressed concern over inconsistencies in the toll in Buxar district, presented by two top government officials in two separate affidavits. The court had asked the government to verify all facts before placing them on record.

“All facts must be verified from all sources and then only be placed before us, else it will amount to filing of false or incomplete affidavit”, Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S. Kumar told the government.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till June 17

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended COVID-related lockdown-like restrictions till June 17 with some relaxations, including expanding time of opening of shops across the state by two hours till 4 pm, an official said.

Inter-state and Intra-state bus transport shall be prohibited except for the buses specifically used by the district administration till June 17 morning, as per the notification in this regard.

E-passes will be mandatory for inter-state and inter- district movement in private vehicles but for movement within the district, no e-passes will be required. - PTI