Medical experts recommend lockdown extension in T.N.

Medical experts have advised the Tamil Nadu government to extend the COVID-19 lockdown in the State by another week. The current lockdown is due to end on the morning of June 14.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of officials in this regard on Thursday. Based on the inputs from officials and experts, he is expected to take a decision on extending the lockdown.

However, any relaxation in the 11 districts where the spread of COVID-19, is still high, would not be possible.

Officials indicated that the Chief Minister would make an announcement on the lockdown by Thursday evening or Friday morning.


