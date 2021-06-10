Coronavirus | Centre advices States, U.T.s to obtain permission before sharing data on vaccine stocks

eVIN is used by the Ministry for inventory management of vaccines and tracking storage temperature data of vaccines under the Universal Immunization Programme

The Central government has advised the States and Union Territories to obtain the Health Ministry’s permission before sharing the eVIN data related to vaccine stocks and the temperature at which they are stored. This, it said, was solely to prevent any misuse of this data by various agencies for commercial purpose.

eVIN is used by the Ministry for inventory management of vaccines and tracking storage temperature data of vaccines under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP).

The Ministry, in a release on Thursday, said crucial information related to specific vaccine usage trends for multiple vaccines used in the UIP, and temperature related data in respect to each such vaccine, could be used to manipulate the market as well as associated research with respect to various vaccines and cold chain equipment.

“It is important to note that the Health Ministry is using the eVIN electronic platform for all vaccines used under UIP for more than six years now. Sharing of sensitive eVIN data on stocks and storage, temperature requires the Health Ministry’s prior consent,’’ said the release.