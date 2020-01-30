National

Coronavirus | In Kerala, student of Wuhan University tests positive

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

One positive case of Novel Coronavirus — of a student studying in Wuhan University — has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, said a senior Health Ministry official.

Meanwhile, the three suspected coronavirus cases under isolation at the Capital’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital have tested negative on Thursday.

The Health Ministry has now prescribed a 14-day isolation period for people with travel history to China in the past 15-days or had possible contact with an nCoV-infected person.

In an advisory released on Thursday, the Ministry advised that those with travel history to China after their return should — for a period of 14 days — sleep in a separate room, limit contact with other family members and avoid visitors and close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms (maintain a distance of at least 1 metre from any individual).

