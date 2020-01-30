Novel coronavirus: 2 under observation

Two persons are under observation at the Government General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for suspected novel coronavirus infection in the district.

According to a bulletin released by the Health Department on Wednesday evening, 166 people from the district had reported to the health authorities with a travel history to the infected countries. Of them, 164 are under surveillance at their homes. So far, the body fluid samples of three persons have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Two of them are being treated at the General Hospital and at the medical college hospital. One is quarantined at home. Sources said the results were expected in a day or two.

It is learnt, however, that one more person was admitted to the General Hospital with fever symptoms on Thursday. The hospital authorities are waiting for a day to collect his body fluid samples. Three others, who approached the medical college hospital on the day, were sent home.

Meanwhile, the medical college hospital authorities have placed restrictions on visitors. This is in the wake of the rise in the number of patients having infectious diseases. The hospital authorities also urged people to avoid taking children and senior citizens as visitors as they might be at risk.