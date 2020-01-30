nCoV: surveillance intensified in Kottayam

In the wake of a case of coronavirus (nCoV) infection being confirmed in the State, the health authorities have strengthened surveillance in the district.

According to officials, 32 persons, including a few medical students who recently returned from China, are under observation in the district.

Meanwhile, the sample of a student from Cherthala, which was sent for further tests, tested negative, source said.

District Medical Officer Jacob Varghese said 32 persons who recently returned from China and Hong Kong had been put under quarantine in their respective houses.

“However, none of them have exhibited any symptoms like fever or cough and hence we are yet to collect their medical samples. They, however, will be kept under observation for four weeks,” he said.

Daily reports

Apart from special isolation wards set up at Government Medical College (GMC) and District General Hospital, Kottayam, a meeting of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) entrusted the district programme officers with strengthening surveillance in each block panchayat and updating the list of home isolation cases on a daily basis, source said.

Further, directives have been issued to all hospitals in the district to strengthen infection control system. “The officers have been directed to take patients to the isolation ward at the GMC in case of spotting symptomatic cases.

If the case is non-symptomatic, then the persons should be put under home isolation for 28 days,” said an officer at the Health department.

Request to people

The authorities have also requested the people, who recently travelled to China or any other countries where nCoV infection has been reported, to approach the General Hospital or the Infectious Diseases Control Department at GMC in case of developing fever, cough, breathing troubles or cold.

The people can also contact tele counselling number of the Health department (1096), district medical office (0481-2304110) or district surveillance officer (94950 88514) for advise.