Coronavirus: control room opened in Alappuzha

A round-the-clock control room has been opened at the district medical office here in view of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) scare.

A meeting of the district-level rapid response team to review the preparedness was held at the collectorate on Wednesday.

Officials said that isolation wards had been opened at the Government Medical College Hospital here and the General Hospital here.

“We have intensified surveillance in all government hospitals in the district. Special nodal officers have also been appointed in hospitals,” said an official.

Those who have returned from China and other foreign countries and are experiencing fever, cough or respiratory illness should immediately contact the Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA).

Pass on info

The meeting also directed ayurveda, homoeo and ESI medical practitioners to pass on information on suspected cases, if any, to the District Medical Officer.

Deputy Collector Asha C. Abraham presided. District Medical Officer L. Anithakumari, Government Medical College superintendent R.V. Ramlal and others attended the meeting.

Contact numbers: 0471-2552056 (DISHA) and 0477-2237612 (control room).