Coronavirus | No place for quibbling in this hour of crisis, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday that there was no space for quibbling “over some issues” at a time the country was facing a crisis. The situation, he said in a statement, called for presenting a united front.

“I urge the intellectuals and others to hold back issues, if any, till we overcome the crisis, while exercising their right to seek answers. I call upon them to come forward with suggestions for effectively tackling the menace,” Mr. Naidu said.

Public intellectuals have been critical of the government’s lockdown and the massive humanitarian crisis that has been caused. Many others have questioned the need for a separate “PM Cares” fund when the Prime Minister’s relief fund already exists.

The lockdown was inevitable and the extreme situation called for extreme measures, Mr. Naidu said. He appreciated the work of central and State governments.

“Central and State governments are doing their best to address the concerns and problems of the migrant labourers. I am confident that all necessary measures would be taken in quick time to address the same. Problems and issues being faced on the ground may be brought to the notice of the governments for resolving them in an appropriate manner,” he added.

He also urged the the governments to ensure that all possible measure are taken to enable a normal harvest. “Governments shall ensure that all farm produce is procured at remunerative prices in the villages by doing the needful. I have spoken to the Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, and Cabinet Secretary regarding necessary interventions in this regard,” he said.