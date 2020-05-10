Coronavirus lockdown | Quarantine-centric strategy continues to be in force in Ganjam district

The quarantine-centric strategy continues to be the tool against the COVID-19 threat in Odisha’s Ganjam district where positive cases have reached 125 in few days since May 3 due to the inflow of thousands of migrant workers.

Coronavirus, May 10 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

The administration is sticking to this strategy as almost all the infected persons identified so far are migrant workers from Surat. “Till Sunday there has been no case of community infection as all returnees are being immediately kept in institutional quarantine to keep other citizens safe,” said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. So, people of most areas are enjoying the relaxation of the lockdown norms despite the steep increase in the cases.

The administration has also started making arrangements for the rising number of cases. A 200-bed special hospital is functioning at Sitalapalli on the outskirts of Berhampur. According to the Collector, 500 more beds are arranged at four other places for dedicated care. Speaker of the Assembly Surya Narayan Patra, who took stock of situation in Ganjam on Sunday via video conference, expressed the need for another dedicated hospital.

Since April 29, around 40,000 migrant workers, mostly from Surat have returned to Ganjam. More are expected to reach by the special trains from Surat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. By the beginning of May, over two lakh persons had registered to return. As they come from hotspots, several returnees are suspected to be infected. They have been housed in 2,983 quarantine centres. The government and the administration are keeping a strict watch on them.

Also read: Coronavirus | Odisha COVID-19 positive cases shoot up

The administration has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of IPC in the quarantine centre areas to prevent contact between persons in and outsider. Exercising the special powers conferred on them by the State government, the sarpanchs of the Mandara and Madhupalli panchayats in Polasara block have declared a shut down for seven days with enhanced restrictions in their respective areas. The sarpanch of the Manitera panchayat of Buguda block had done so from 11 a.m. till 7 a.m. the next day.

Odisha DGP Abhaya reached the district to take stock of the security arrangements at the quarantine centres and entry points to the district. The State government has sent a seven-member team led by the Director of Health Services with representatives from WHO, ICMR and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar to Ganjam for strengthening containment, surveillance and medical response.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown | Odisha extends work shift to 12 hours

Mr. Patra told newsmen after the video conference that there were allegations that some people were leaving the quarantine centres to visit their homes at some places. According to him, the family members of the quarantined persons should be motivated to persuade their relatives not to break the norms and put others in danger.