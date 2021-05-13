Coronavirus live updates | Sarma for stepping up health infra in Assam, intensify testing

India recorded 3,62,240 new COVID-19 cases on May 12. As many as 4,126 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,37,02,832 cases and 2,58,351 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 46,781 infections, followed by Kerala (43,529) and Karnataka (39,998). Maharashtra also recorded 816 casualties, followed by Karnataka (517) and Uttar Pradesh (329). The figures updated until 1.27 a.m. IST on May 13 do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well:

Las Vegas

Officials add Vegas to areas with COVID-19 variant first identified in India

The Las Vegas area has been added to places in Nevada where authorities have detected cases of a potentially worrisome strain of the coronavirus first detected in India.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Tuesday that a woman in her 20s who had not travelled recently and was not vaccinated against COVID-19 tested positive for the variant subtype. She didn't require hospitalisation.

- PTI

COVID-19 testing update

ICMR states that 30,94,48,585 samples have been tested for coronavirus till 12th May. 18,64,594 samples were tested yesterday.

Jammu and Kashmir

JKPCC hits out at Centre for totally failing U.T. in dealing with COVID-19

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Wednesday hit out at the BJP at the Centre for pushing the country into a disaster saying it is due to several blunders of both the central and Union territory governments in dealing with the COVID-19 situation.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit appreciated the Congress leadership for setting up a task force of experienced leaders to monitor the grim situation, a press release stated.

- PTI

Delhi

500-bed ICU centre attached to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital starts operations

A 500-bed ICU centre attached to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital here started operations on Wednesday.

Dr Ashok Kumar Saxena, the nodal officer of the centre, said the hospital has deployed enough manpower, including senior doctors, 120 junior residents and 300 nurses, to look after patients at the facility.

- PTI

Assam

Sarma for stepping up health infra in Assam, intensify testing

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed the health department to step up health infrastructure and conduct one lakh COVID-19 tests daily to detect positive cases early.

At a meeting here to review the coronavirus situation in the state, Mr. Sarma asked the department officials to ensure adequate stock of Remdesivir injections, and procure 50 lakh Rapid Antigen Test kits.

- PTI

New Delhi

Indian Navy to contribute with its "full might" in these difficult times: Navy Chief on COVID-19

India is perhaps facing the biggest humanitarian challenge since the Independence because of coronavirus pandemic and the Indian Navy will collectively rise to confront the adversity facing the nation, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Wednesday.

In a message to Navy personnel, Admiral Singh said the Navy will step up its outreach in extending medical assistance as the pandemic is spreading to rural India and people residing in those areas are in need of help.

- PTI