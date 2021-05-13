PM Modi is missing along with vaccines and oxygen, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also missing along with vaccine, oxygen and medicines, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Mr. Gandhi alleged: “Prime Minister is also missing along with vaccine, oxygen and medicines. Among the things that remains include the Central Vista, goods and services tax (GST) on medicines and photographs of the Prime Minister here and there,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Several Congress leaders also countered the government on vaccine shortage after Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had blamed Congress leaders for raising doubts about Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin being given approval without the phase three clinical trial data.

“Where is the Vaccine ? NDA/BJP Ministers are desperately trying to deflect attention from their Criminal mishandling of Pandemic by Goebbelinaly blaming opposition for fuelling vaccine hesitancy. FOCUS ON DOING SOME WORK FOR A CHANGE,” Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari tweeted by tagging a news report about 100 vaccination centres in Delhi closing down owing to a vaccine shortage.

His colleague, Shashi Tharoor, who was specifically named by Mr. Puri in a tweet, asked if the vaccine shortage in the country was because of his tweet.

“Let me keep it simple: 1. Is the vaccine shortage because of Congress’ tweets?

2. Did GOI fail to order enough vaccines because of my tweets? 3. Is differential pricing in May the result of my pointing out on Jan 3 that that Phase 3 trials of Covaxin were not complete @HardeepSPuri,” asked Mr. Tharoor.