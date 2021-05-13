National

Panel suggests increasing gap between Covishield doses to 12-16 weeks

People wearing protective face masks wait to receive their second dose of COVISHIELD vaccine in Kolkata, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The gap between two Covishield doses should be increased to 12 to 16 weeks from the existing 6-8 weeks, a government panel on vaccine administration has suggested.

The group, however, has not recommended any change in the Covaxin dosage interval and remains at four to six weeks.

The panel of experts further noted that for those infected with COVID-19, vaccination should be administered after six months and people who have received plasma during their treatment should get vaccinated at least after 12 weeks, a senior Health Ministry official said on Thursday.

The panel — National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration — also said that pregnant women could choose their vaccine and that lactating women would be eligible any time after delivery.

The recommendations are to be forwarded to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), which is holding a meeting on Thursday.

