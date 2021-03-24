Coronavirus live: India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

India recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,34,058, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The active caseload registered an increased for the 14th day in row and was recorded at 3,68,457, comprising 3.14% of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 95.49%, the ministry data updated at 8 a.m. said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Bengaluru

BMCRI PG students stop COVID-19 duty

Demanding that the existing non-COVID-19 beds should not be converted into COVID-19 beds again in the wake of a second wave as it will hit the academic year again, nearly 700 post-graduate students from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) stopped attending to COVID-19 duties from Monday.

In a memorandum to the Chief Secretary and other top BMCRI authorities, members of BMCRI Resident Doctors Association urged that the government should make alternative arrangements for managing COVID-19 patients so that the post-graduates can concentrate exclusively for non-COVID-19 patient care.

Case update

COVID-19 vaccination figures cross 5-crore mark in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed 5 crore with 5,00,75,162 jabs given till Tuesday, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m., said the Health Ministry.

They include 79,03,068 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 50,09,252 HCWs who have taken the second, 83,33,713 Front Line Workers (FLWs) (first), 30,60,060 FLWs (second), 2,12,03,700 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 45,65,369 aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

Of the 15,80,568 doses given on Tuesday, 13,74,697 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,05,871 HCWs and FLWs the second.

The Ministry said beneficiaries must insist on receiving a hard copy or a digital copy/link of their vaccination certificate.