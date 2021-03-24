Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19, in self-quarantine

Just last week, the actor announced that he had decided to leave social media

Actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A representative of the actor issued a statement, “Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Just last week, the actor announced that he had decided to leave social media, adding that updates about his future projects will be available on his production banner’s official account.

The actor’s next film is “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, and is slated to be released on Christmas 2021.