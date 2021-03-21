Coronavirus live updates | Puducherry shuts schools till May 31 as cases spike

The country reported 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 deaths after the country touched a low of less than 100 deaths per day in February.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report a spike in new cases. Amid the surge, doctors have requested the Central government to expand the vaccination cover to include caregivers of patients who are bed ridden.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Puducherry

Puducherry shuts schools till May 31 as cases spike

All schools (State Board, CBSE and ICSE) in the Union Territory of Puducherry will remain closed for Classes I to VIII from Monday (March 22) till May 31 in view of the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken based on a recommendation by the High Level COVID Vaccine Committee chaired by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, said for Classes 9 to 11, online lessons will be conducted for five days a week from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, the U.T. recorded 60 new cases and 24 recoveries on Saturday.