Thanjavur school booked for not adhering to SOP

A fine of ₹5,000 collected: Collector

A case has been registered against a private school in Thanjavur, where a cluster of cases was detected, on the charge of negligence in adhering to the standard operating procedure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A second batch of 15 students at a private school in Thanjavur tested positive on Friday. Already 11 students at the same school had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. Hence, a case has been registered against the school management and a fine of ₹5,000 was collected from it, Collector M. Govinda Rao said.

In an attempt to ensure that standard operating procedures were followed scrupulously by the students, the schools from where positive cases were reported were being levied penalties, Mr. Rao said.

To stop the virus from spreading through schools, the flying squads formed in the 8 Assembly segments have been asked to monitor whether the students wore masks or not.

Stating that the infected students only mild symptoms such as cold, the Collector said that out of 140 people, including students, teaching and non-teaching staff of various schools, 60 students had been discharged from the Thanjavur Medical College hospital on Friday.