‘Child labour increased after COVID-19’

A rapid survey conducted by Campaign against Child Labour has found that there has been an increase in engagement of child labour following the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Campaign against Child Labour is a group 24 non-governmental organisations and they conducted the survey among 818 children to study the impact of child labour following the COVID-19 pandemic. The group divided the State into five zones – North, East, Central, West and South.

According to the survey, child labour increased by 280% among vulnerable communities.

There was rapid increase in the North, South and West zones and it was lower in Central and East zones.

The proportion of working children has increased from 28.2% to 79.6% due to the pandemic and closure of schools.

Children are working over eight hours a day and 94% of children are working due to the economic condition of the family.

The crisis has reversed the gains of reducing in child labour, according to the survey.