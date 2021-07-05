Coronavirus updates | India records 39,796 new COVID-19 cases, 723 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 39,796 new COVID infections, which took the tally of cases to 3,05,85,229, while the death toll climbed to 4,02,728 with 723 more fatalities, the lowest in around 88 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have further declined to 4,82,071 and comprise 1.58% of the total infections, while the national COVID recovery rate has improved to 97.11%, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed It said that there has been a decline of 3,279 active cases in a span of 24 hours.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

COVID patient with severe complications recovers after 50 days in ICU

A 38-year-old patient, who had developed severe complications due to COVID, recovered after 50 days in ICU and was discharged from a private hospital here, said authorities on Sunday.

The patient, an executive in a multi-national company was diabetic, and had been admitted to the Moolchand Hospital on May 7, when the city was battling a fierce second COVID wave.

He had severe bilateral pneumonia and had also developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), said Surabhi Awasthi, Director of Critical Care at the hospital.

Pandemic fallout: BMRCL suffers ₹904-crore loss

Mass transit systems across India were badly hit by the pandemic and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has been no exception. In the financial year 2020-21, BMRCL suffered a loss of ₹904 crore – around 41% more than the previous year. In FY 2019-20, it recorded a loss of ₹641 crore.

Due to lockdown restrictions during the first wave of COVID-19, BMRCL could not operate trains for over five months. After the national lockdown on March 22, 2020, Namma Metro services resumed only on September 7, but in a staggered manner to limit the number of commuters. This resulted in reduced ridership and a subsequent drop in fare box revenue.