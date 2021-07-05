Manipur govt. colleges resume online classes as teachers call off strike

The teachers launched the indefinite strike from July 1 demanding the implementation of the 7th UGC Pay and Regulations, 2018.

Online classes in all Manipur government colleges, including the Dhanamanjuri university, were resumed on Monday following the suspension of the strike by the members of the Federation of Government College Teachers Association (FEGOCTA) on Saturday.

All other college works, including the preparations of the forthcoming examinations, were also resumed.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manipur government had shut down all educational institutes except two medical colleges.

Education Minister S. Rajen while announcing the implementation of the new pay scale for the college teachers also appealed to the FEGOCTA to resume the online classes so that the students would not suffer. Some students’ organisations had asked the striking teachers to rethink their mode of protest.

While welcoming the government move, the FEGOCTA also appealed to the government to issue pension orders for retired government teachers.

The association had launched their agitations six times before the government eventually agreed to implement the enhanced pay scale. The latest strike was launched from July 1 demanding the translation into action of the March 6, 2021 Memorandum of Understanding signed between the State government and the FEGOCTA representatives based on a Cabinet decision to implement the UGC pay scale.