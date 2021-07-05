Stadiums to open today sans spectators

Restrictions on educational institutions, religious gatherings remain in place

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday permitted stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from July 5 but without spectators subject to strict compliance of standard operating procedures and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The rest of the restrictions on educational institutions, social, political, sport, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival related gatherings remain in place. Cinema halls, swimming pools, auditoriums, business to business exhibitions and spas remain closed.

The Delhi Metro will continue to run at 50% of its seating capacity per coach and no standing passengers will be allowed.

The DDMA said the status of COVID-19 in Delhi was reviewed and it was observed that the number of patients and the positivity rate have declined considerably and the overall situation has improved. It said due caution must however be taken for consolidating the whole process.

The DDMA had last week permitted gyms and yoga institutes to open with half their capacity as part of its phased unlock process. Weddings have been permitted at hotels and in banquet halls with a cap on the number of guests at 50.

Close watch

The Delhi Police Commissioner, Principal Secretary (revenue), District Magistrates and DCPs have been directed by the DDMA to ensure compliance of all COVID-related extant orders such as use of face masks and social distancing. The DDMA said a very close watch will be maintained on the functioning of markets, market complexes, malls, restaurants and bars and they shall be closed if COVID-appropriate behaviour is not followed or if there is a growth in the number of positive cases.