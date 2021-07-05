COVID-19 | Malayalam film industry seeks govt nod to resume shooting

The request comes close on the heels of the government decision to permit shooting of television serials from last week.

The worsening financial situation induced by the pandemic has prompted the Malayalam film industry to seek government nod to resume shooting of movies in tune with the COVID-19 protocol.

The request comes close on the heels of the government decision to permit shooting of television serials from last week. "We have requested the government to permit indoor shooting with a restricted crew. The shooting of movies could resume with people who have received two doses of vaccination," G. Suresh Kumar, president of Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, the apex body of trade bodies in the industry, told The Hindu on July 5.

The shooting of movies and television serials was suspended following the second wave on April 29. The permission to resume shooting of serials was taken last week. Mr. Suresh Kumar said that nearly 60 movies were held up at various stages of pre- and post-production work following the second wave of the pandemic. "The crisis has taken a toll on the livelihood of many workers in the industry. Their resources have drained up and we need to help them by resuming shooting," he said.

M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers' Association, said that the producers were hoping that the test positivity rate would drop below eight to resume film shooting. "But it may take some more time to achieve it going by the current rate. The indoor works can resume, if we get the permission from the government,” he said.

On the relief package required to save the ailing industry, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that they have submitted a request before the government to do away with the entertainment tax on tickets charged over and above the Goods and Services Tax. "The government had waived the fixed electricity charges for cinemas up to May and we hope that it would be extended further in view of the continuing deadlock,” he said.