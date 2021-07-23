Coronavirus live updates | Schools in Rajasthan to reopen from August 2

Given the robust and statute-based death registration system in the country, while some cases could go undetected as per the principles of infectious disease and its management, missing out on deaths was unlikely, said the Union Health Ministry in a release issued on Thursday in response to allegations of “missing COVID-19 deaths”.

“This could also be seen in the case fatality rate, which, as on 31st December 2020, stood at 1.45% and even after an unexpected surge observed in the second wave in April-May 2021, the case fatality rate today stands at 1.34%,” it stated.

Here are the latest updates:

Belgium

Half of Europeans vaccinated as Germany warns on rising virus cases

More than half of all European adults are now fully vaccinated, the EU said on Thursday, as countries across Europe and Asia battled fresh outbreaks blamed on the fast-spreading Delta variant.

The European Central Bank said uncertainty over the wave of infections meant it was keeping the cash taps open to ensure the nascent economic recovery isn't snuffed out.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said cases in her country were rising "exponentially", while in Japan the delayed Olympic Games were set to open with almost no spectators and with a blanket of Covid rules in place.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan to reopen from August 2

Schools in Rajasthan will reopen from August 2 following a decline in the number of infection cases. The Cabinet agreed for reopening of schools, colleges and universities at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Thursday.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said after the meeting while the schools would reopen from August 2, the date for other educational institutions would be announced later along with the standard operating procedure.

The Cabinet considered the opinion of medical experts about the resumption of educational activities at the meeting and discussed the situation in other States where a similar decision had been taken after the second wave.

Support for orphans sees varying progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in May that the government would launch a slew of welfare measures for children who had lost their parents to COVID-19. The elaborate plan had components of the setting up of a corpus, ensuring their education requirements, and other health and social support. This was followed by similar announcements by different State governments. Nearly two months down the line, the project is in varying levels of implementation in the States, with respect to enumerating the children and sanctioning the funds for their upkeep.

