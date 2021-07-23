Govt. reserves Covishield for second dose

Vaccination centres to administer it till July 31; Capital reports 49 new infections

Due to vaccine shortage, the Delhi government on Thursday reserved Covishield only for the second dose in all government-run vaccination centres till July 31, as per an official order.

“Vaccination of 18 to 44 beneficiaries began on May 1, 2021 and with the completion of the 84-day interval for second dose of Covishield, many of them would now become eligible for second dose in coming weeks. In view of limited supply of vaccine, all slots, both for online booking and for walk-in vaccination in government CVCs administering Covishield vaccine will be reserved for second dose of Covishield with immediate effect till July 31, 2021,” the order said.

Vaccine stock

Also, the COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city will last for only less than a day, as per a vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday. The city has been facing a similar situation for more than 10 days and the Health Minister had said last week that 500 vaccination centres were shut due to shortage in the city.

Only 63,406 doses of vaccine were administered in the city on Wednesday compared to 1,29,054 doses of vaccines administered in the city on July 13, as per the bulletin.

On Thursday morning, the city had only 1,08,300 doses of Covishield vaccine and 1,84,390 doses of Covaxin, as per the data.

Meanwhile, the Capital reported 49 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,35,720, according to a second bulletin.

There was only one death reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,040. A total of 58,502 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.08%. Of the total cases, 14,10,095 people have recovered and there are only 585 active cases.

New CT scan machines

Also, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated new CT scan and MRI machines at Delhi government-run Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital.

“People will now be able to get costly tests done absolutely free with the new CT scan and MRI machines,” the Minister said.