Coronavirus live updates | The government said that the R-value is more than 1 in 8 States

Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu continued to report highest number of new COVID-19 cases daily until August 2.

The Union Health Ministry has said that currently 10 districts remain a cause of concern.

NATIONAL

Single-day rise of 42,625 infections in the country

India has reported a gingle-day rise of 42,625 infections, 562 deaths, pushing COVID-19 tally of cases to 3,17,69,132 and death toll to 4,25,757.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 rises to 4,10,353 says Union Health Ministry.

 

MAHARASHTRA

No vaccination at civic, govt centres in Mumbai on Aug 4 due to shortage of doses: BMC

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on August 4 due to paucity of vaccine doses, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the BMC said the inoculation drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.

NATIONAL

COVID-19 R-value more than 1 in 8 States, UTs; cause of concern: Govt

The government on August 3 said that the reproductive number or R-value that indicates the speed at which COVID-19 is spreading is more than one in eight States and UTs, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which is cause of concern. 

The R number is a measure that highlights the number of people a coronavirus positive person infects, thereby reflecting the severity of its spread. A number of one or below one indicates a slowly spreading virus, while any number above one indicates a rapid spread.

"Presently, the R number in eight states and UTs -- Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshwadweep, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Puducherry and Kerala -- is showing an increasing trend and is more than one which is a cause of concern," Joint Secretary from Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said.

 

