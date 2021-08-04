International

Indian-American doctors raise $5 million for COVID-19 relief to India

Heatlh staff pacifying a boy before conducting a rapid test for coronavirus at a health centre in Visakhapatnam.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Indian-American doctors have raised USD 5 million for COVID-19 relief in India, according to a prominent association of physicians of Indian origin.

The fund raised by the influential Indian American doctors was used to provide 2,300 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators and 100 high-flow nasal cannula machines to 45 hospitals in India, the American Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin (AAPI), which represents thousands of Indian-origin doctors in the US, said on Tuesday.

AAPI is the largest ethnic medical organisation in the United States representing the interest of more than 100,000 physicians in the country.

“The generosity of the members of AAPI and Indian community has been unprecedented,” AAPI President Dr Anupama Gotimukula said.

Amid reports that the third wave is likely to hit India by the end of August, AAPI said it was working with several agencies and the Indian government to help with care and supplies to the remotest places in India.

“AAPI will continue to use the remaining funds in preparation for the impending Covid third wave,” said Dr Anjana Samadder, AAPI vice-president.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2021 10:12:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/indian-american-doctors-raise-5-million-for-covid-19-relief-to-india/article35713913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY